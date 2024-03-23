Grameenphone CEO Azman calls for reduced regulations to boost innovation, competition among mobile operators

Yasir Azman, the CEO of Bangladesh’s leading mobile network Grameenphone, sees the increasing use of smartphones and data as the primary challenge in fully leveraging the technological advancements of the telecommunications sector.

As the industry gears up for transition to 5G, he emphasises the importance of ensuring that all segments of society, particularly marginalised groups, access and benefit from the technology.

He warned that failing to do so will only widen the gap between those who benefit from these advancements and those who do not.

Azman advocated for greater competition in the sector, which he believes will ultimately lead to better outcomes for customers.

He suggested that reducing regulations would foster healthy competition and innovation in the industry.

The first Bangladeshi CEO of Grameenphone, a leading player in the country's telecom industry since 1997, believes there is room for increased investment in the sector. However, he sees limited opportunities because of the lack of dispute resolution mechanisms.