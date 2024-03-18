    বাংলা

    Jahangirnagar proctor resigns amid protests over alleged rape on campus

    The protesters also demand the resignation of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall’s Provost Sabbir Alam

    Muhammad Habibur RahmanJahangirnagar University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 March 2024, 03:45 PM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 03:45 PM

    Jahangirnagar University Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan has resigned amid protests over an alleged gang-rape of a woman on the campus by a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and his associates. 

    The registrar announced the proctor’s resignation in an order on Monday afternoon as the protesters demanded the proctor have to bear responsibilities for the incident because he is tasked with ensuring security. 

    Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of the Department of Statistics and Data Science was named proctor until further notice.  

    Teachers and students under the banner of Jahangirnagar Against Oppression have been demonstrating since the alleged gang-rape of a housewife at the Botanical Garden near the Mir Mosharraf Hall of the university on the night of Feb 3. 

    They gave the authorities until Monday and postponed the demonstrations after Vice-Chancellor Nurul Alam assured them of steps to meet their demands on Mar 13. 

    Professor Rayhan Rhyne, the convener of the platform of protesters, said on Monday that they were still not happy because the demand for the resignation of hall Provost Sabbir Alam was not met yet. 

    “We believe the hall provost must be responsible for the incident. Under his charge, a hall cannot include torture cells and allow outsiders to run drug businesses and commit such heinous incidents like rape,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Amman Siddique [left] and Din Islam [right]
    Classmate, teacher partly involved in Abontika’s suicide: police
    The involvement of classmate Amman and the assistant proctor was initially substantiated in Abontika’s suicide, say police
    Protest over death of Fairuz Abontika
    JnU student dies by suicide, blaming classmate, asst proctor
    Fairuz Abontika alleged abuse by classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam
    Protesters lock administrative building at Jahangirnagar University
    Protesters block JU administrative building
    The protesters demanded exemplary punishment for ‘rapists and their facilitators’
    Chhatra League leader arrested for alleged rape of woman at Jahangirnagar University
    Chhatra League leader arrested for alleged rape of woman
    The Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League has expelled Mostafizur Rahman over the incident

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman