Jahangirnagar proctor resigns amid protests over alleged rape on campus

Jahangirnagar University Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan has resigned amid protests over an alleged gang-rape of a woman on the campus by a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and his associates.

The registrar announced the proctor’s resignation in an order on Monday afternoon as the protesters demanded the proctor have to bear responsibilities for the incident because he is tasked with ensuring security.

Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of the Department of Statistics and Data Science was named proctor until further notice.