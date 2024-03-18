Jahangirnagar proctor resigns amid protests over alleged rape on campus

Jahangirnagar University Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan has resigned amid protests over an alleged gang-rape of a woman on the campus by a Bangladesh Chhatra League leader and his associates.
The registrar announced the proctor’s resignation in an order on Monday afternoon as the protesters demanded the proctor have to bear responsibilities for the incident because he is tasked with ensuring security.
Professor Mohammad Alamgir Kabir of the Department of Statistics and Data Science was named proctor until further notice.
Teachers and students under the banner of Jahangirnagar Against Oppression have been demonstrating since the alleged gang-rape of a housewife at the Botanical Garden near the Mir Mosharraf Hall of the university on the night of Feb 3.
They gave the authorities until Monday and postponed the demonstrations after Vice-Chancellor Nurul Alam assured them of steps to meet their demands on Mar 13.
Professor Rayhan Rhyne, the convener of the platform of protesters, said on Monday that they were still not happy because the demand for the resignation of hall Provost Sabbir Alam was not met yet.
“We believe the hall provost must be responsible for the incident. Under his charge, a hall cannot include torture cells and allow outsiders to run drug businesses and commit such heinous incidents like rape,” he said.