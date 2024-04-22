    বাংলা

    Anu Muhammad needs ‘combined surgery’ on feet after accident, says health minister

    An 18-member medical team is being assembled for the surgery

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 10:27 AM

    Anu Muhammad, the former economics professor at Jahangirnagar University, has been transferred from Dhaka Medical College Hospital to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after he was seriously injured while trying to step off a train in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

    There, an 18-member medical team is being formed to oversee his treatment, says Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

    “Last night I made the decision that a combined operation is needed for his injury,” he told the media at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday. “That is why he has been relocated.”

    Muhammad, the member secretary of the National Committee on the Protection of Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, had been returning to Dhaka from Dinajpur’s Fulbaria on Sunday aboard the Ekota Express when he got into an accident.

    The train slowed as it reached Khilgaon and Muhammad slipped and fell as he tried to get off. Nearly all the toes on his left foot were smashed, as was the big toe on his right foot.

    He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where surgery was performed on his foot and he was kept under close observation by doctors.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been monitoring Muhammad’s condition throughout, the health minister said.

    “The prime minister has given all the instructions necessary so that we do the utmost possible for his treatment. We will do our best to ensure that he can return to work. We will operate soon after tests are performed.”

