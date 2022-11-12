Concerns linger over primary school textbooks as printers haggle for a duty cut

“For textbooks of grades one and two, I received the work order on Wednesday evening. Orders for grades three, four and five came a few days ago. None of the printers could start the printing work. How is it possible to incur a loss of Tk 30,000 per tonne, when each printer got an order requiring 200 tonnes of paper?”

But the printing of secondary-level textbooks has progressed since it started on Oct 15, he said. “We have placed some small demands and the NCTB is willing to help. We’re in discussion with the ministry and can start the work as soon as the ministry agrees [to our demands.]”

“Suppose the NCTB chooses some paper brands, which have a high rate. Some companies are there which will provide us the paper at a lower cost with small profit for them. We want to buy paper from such companies. If the ministry approves it, we’ll face less financial loss.”

Sagarika Printing Press in Chattogram received a work order to print 5 million textbooks for primary and secondary levels. When they submitted the bidding, the dollar rate was Tk 90 which now shot up beyond Tk 107, said owner Giasuddin.

“Also, (paper) pulp is not available in Bangladesh now and we can't even import it. We're thinking about discontinuing the printing work as we'll face a huge financial loss." If the government still wants to print the book, they would have to compromise with the quality, he said.

"The paper required to print textbooks cost Tk 130,000 to 135,000 per tonne. We told the NCTB that the paper available in Bangladesh has a brightness lower than what is mentioned in the conditions (of the work order.) But it won't be a problem to use it for printing textbooks for children. We want the NCTB to be a little flexible and then we can finish printing the books on time."

Rabbani Jabbar, owner of Ananda Printers in Arambagh who received an order to print

primary and secondary textbooks, said he would not be able to print primary textbooks as he was yet to receive 20 percent payment for printing primary textbooks last year.