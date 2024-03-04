Bangladesh's new school curriculum ditches traditional exams in favour of continuous assessment

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has ruled out the prospect of evaluating students through traditional written exams amidst an ongoing debate about the new curriculum's assessment system.

The emphasis will be on assessing students based on their competencies, with continuous evaluation throughout the academic year culminating in a symbolic representation of their performance, such as triangles, squares, and circles, instead of numerical scores or grade points.

The shift has been met with mixed reactions from parents, some of whom are calling for changes to the new evaluation approach.

In response to the concerns, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury requested a review of the new evaluation system in January.