    বাংলা

    Bangladesh's new school curriculum ditches traditional exams in favour of continuous assessment

    The shift has been met with mixed reactions from parents, some of whom are calling for changes to the new evaluation approach

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2024, 04:39 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 04:39 AM

    The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has ruled out the prospect of evaluating students through traditional written exams amidst an ongoing debate about the new curriculum's assessment system.

    The emphasis will be on assessing students based on their competencies, with continuous evaluation throughout the academic year culminating in a symbolic representation of their performance, such as triangles, squares, and circles, instead of numerical scores or grade points.

    The shift has been met with mixed reactions from parents, some of whom are calling for changes to the new evaluation approach.

    In response to the concerns, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury requested a review of the new evaluation system in January.

    As educationists deliberate on the structure of public examinations under the new curriculum, there is a clear consensus against reverting to the old exam system, according to Prof Moshiuzzaman, an NCTB member.

    "We are discussing the framework of the public assessment system. We will apply multiple strategies in the public exams under the new curriculum. It will include written assessments, presentations and group work," Tariq Ahsan, a professor of education and research at Dhaka University.

    The evaluation will utilise an app called 'Noipunno', featuring a 7-point scale, and discussions are ongoing about enhancing the app with new features and artificial intelligence capabilities, he added.

    Prof Moshiuzzaman also addressed the concerns raised by parents and suggested that those operating coaching centres and selling guidebooks might be fuelling misinformation for their own benefit.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina launches app featuring life sketch of Bangabandhu
    Hasina launches Bangabandhu app
    She says the app offers the opportunity to learn easily about the colourful life of Bangabandhu on a digital platform
    Is a lack of skilled authors the only factor behind errors in school textbooks? 
    Textbook errors: Is it for only a lack of skilled authors?
    The government has been facing criticisms for mistakes and controversies in the textbooks for the past few years
    'Streamless' learning: How are ninth graders faring under Bangladesh's new curriculum?
    How are ninth graders adapting to 'streamless' learning?
    Critics of the new system are concerned that it may take the focus away from science studies, an assertion the authorities refute
    How much will assessment by students change teaching at Dhaka University?
    Will student assessment change teaching at DU?
    The university is set to enter a new era where the students will also evaluate the teachers’ performance

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?