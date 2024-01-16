    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to keep secondary schools shut if temperature drops below 17C amid cold wave

    Noting the disruptive effect of an ongoing cold wave, the government orders schools to suspend classes in any district where the temperature below 17 degrees Celcius

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM

    The government has ordered secondary schools to suspend classes in any district where the maximum temperature drops below 17 degrees Celsius during the winter.

    The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued the order to its regional deputy directors across the country on Tuesday.

    Pointing to an ongoing cold wave affecting parts of the country, the directorate said the chilly weather was causing significant disruptions to the normal academic activities of students.

    "In districts where the local meteorological office forecasts a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius or lower, regional deputy directors will consult with education officers and issue instructions to close secondary level educational institutions," the directorate said.

    Bangladesh previously closed government primary schools due to intense heat in June, 2023.

