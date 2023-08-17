    বাংলা

    HSC exams for over 1m candidates under 8 boards to begin on Thursday

    The tests under flood-ravaged Chattogram, and madrasa and technical boards will begin 10 days later

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 06:20 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 06:20 PM

    More than 1 million students are set to write the Higher Secondary Certificate exams across eight general education boards, starting Thursday.

    The exams will kick off with Bangla paper 1 at 10am on the day.

    This time, full 100-mark tests will last 3 hours after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were used during the pandemic.

    The education ministry has instructed the students to enter the centres 30 minutes before the start.

    It also asked the centre officials to take measures for mosquito control amid the dengue outbreak.

