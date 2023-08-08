    বাংলা

    Amid protests by some students, Dipu Moni says HSC exams won’t be deferred

    The tests will begin on Aug 17, as scheduled, the education minister says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2023, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 03:39 PM

    Dipu Moni has ruled out deferring the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams amid protests by some students in Dhaka.

    The tests will begin on Aug 17, as scheduled, the education minister told reporters after a meeting of the national monitoring and disciplinary committee on the HSC exams on Tuesday.

    “There’s no chance of postponing the exams,” she said.

    Dipu Moni said some students have demanded a delay, but their reasons were not logical.

    "They still have time to study and perform well. I believe that they'll choose to take the exams rather than engage in protests.”

    All subject tests will be held with full marks and not on abridged syllabi, except for ICT, which will have 75 marks, according to her.

