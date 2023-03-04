Scholarship fiasco breaks many students’ hearts, shocks parents and teachers

When Adiba Chowdhury (not her real name) was preparing for the primary scholarship exams last year, all her teachers at South Point School and College in Dhaka’s Malibagh and well-wishers kept telling her that she was good enough to secure a place in the talent pool.

So, it was enough to put her otherwise cherry mood off when the girl found out on Tuesday, the day the results were officially released, that she instead secured a place in the general category.

Fast forward a little over 24 hours, Adiba did not even make it to the general category and was no longer a recipient of the scholarship.

How?

The revised results the government released Wednesday evening after suspending the first lists, citing “technical errors”, do not have Adiba’s name.

“My daughter is a topper at her school. It was the first public exam in her life. The fiasco over the results completely broke my little girl’s heart,”said Adiba’s mother.

It turns out the saga disillusioned her parents too.

“I lost confidence in the government-sanctioned curriculum. I can’t let my daughter become a guinea pig of a government experiment anymore. Last year, she faced the reintroduction of scholarship exams. Now this year [sixth grade], new experimental curriculum. I have had enough of it. I’m thinking of sending my daughter to English-medium school,” she said.

Adiba and her family are not alone in this plight.

bdnews24.com reached multiple students and their families in parts of the country, who secured a spot on the original list of results but ended up losing the spot on the revised list.