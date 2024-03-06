    বাংলা

    Student dies of electrocution in Dhaka school

    He dies after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire while handling a steel pipe used to hoist the national flag

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 11:04 AM

    A student has died after being electrocuted at Palashpur Ideal School in Dhaka's Kadamtali area.

    The incident occurred while the ninth grader was setting up the national flag on the school premises around 10 am on Wednesday.

    The victim, 15-year-old Sifat Riyan, was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by the school's caretaker, Rashed Khan, where he was declared dead by the attending physician.

    Recounting the incident, Rashed said a support staff member, Parveen, was attempting to hoist the national flag and the rope became entangled around a steel pipe.

    "Riyan went to help and he removed the steel pipe to free the rope. But as he was repositioning the pipe, it accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage electric wire. Riyan was electrocuted and fell unconscious."

    Following the incident, Riyan was initially rushed to Desh Bangla Hospital and then transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 11:45am, Rashed added.

    His body was kept at the hospital morgue, according to ASI Md Masud Mia from the DMCH Police Outpost.

    Upon receiving the news of the incident, Riyan’s family hurried to the hospital. Raihan Mia, his brother-in-law, expressed outrage over the incident, deeming it "totally unacceptable".

    He criticised the school's lack of caution regarding the nearby high-voltage electric wires and demanded accountability from the school authorities and justice for the family.

    Riyan was the son of autorickshaw driver Md Farook Mia. His family hailed from Bangram village in Mymensingh’s Trishal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Student dies after electrocution in Dhaka school
    Schoolboy dies after electrocution in Dhaka
    He dies after accidentally coming into contact with a live wire while handling a steel pipe used to hoist the national flag
    Commuters suffer as Sylhet transport workers go on strike
    Sylhet transport strike leaves commuters in the lurch
    The protest action stems from several demands, including the resolution of the ongoing gas crisis affecting refueling stations
    DU students set 10-day ultimatum for probe into alleged sexual harassment by teacher
    DU students set 10-day ultimatum for sexual harassment probe
    The students threatened to resume their protests and boycott classes again if their demands aren't met
    Joypurhat court sentences 11 to death for 2002 murder of school student Moazzem
    11 to die for murder of student in Joypurhat
    Moazzem Hossain was kidnapped, attacked by sticks and sharp weapons, and then left unconscious by the road

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality