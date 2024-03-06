Student dies of electrocution in Dhaka school

A student has died after being electrocuted at Palashpur Ideal School in Dhaka's Kadamtali area.

The incident occurred while the ninth grader was setting up the national flag on the school premises around 10 am on Wednesday.

The victim, 15-year-old Sifat Riyan, was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by the school's caretaker, Rashed Khan, where he was declared dead by the attending physician.

Recounting the incident, Rashed said a support staff member, Parveen, was attempting to hoist the national flag and the rope became entangled around a steel pipe.

"Riyan went to help and he removed the steel pipe to free the rope. But as he was repositioning the pipe, it accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage electric wire. Riyan was electrocuted and fell unconscious."