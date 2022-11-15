Three teachers responsible for question ‘mocking’ writer Anisul Hoque identified 

The government has identified the three teachers who were behind the question that “slighted” writer Anisul Hoque in Technical Education Board’s HSC Bangla second paper exam for business management students.
Md Shakhawat Hossain, lecturer of Mohakali Girls School and College in Mymensingh, made the question. Parvin Akter, assistant professor at Technical and Business Management College in Natore, and Sheuli Begum, lecturer at Gafargaon Upazila Technical School and College, were the moderators.
The board will formally ask the teachers to explain the question, its Chairman Ali Akbar Khan said on Monday. “They’ll be able to defend themselves.”
“We will recommend action against them after getting their response,” he said.
In such cases, the teachers are blacklisted and barred from making questions in future, according to Akbar.
The HSC exams for the year kicked off with the Bangla first paper on Sunday.
The 11th question on the creative section of the Dhaka Education Board’s exam was about two Hindu brothers involved in a land dispute.
One of the brothers left Bangladesh for India after a Muslim man bought the other brother’s land and slaughtered a cow there.
The Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education, Dhaka identified five teachers responsible for the question widely criticised as an attempt to fan communal tension.
Later, the question of Technical Education Board’s Bangla second paper was criticised for describing Anisul as an “unsuccessful writer who hastily writes for the Ekushey Book Fair”.
The board’s Bangla first paper exam was postponed halfway through the test due to a mistake. The board then formed a three-strong committee to investigate the questions.