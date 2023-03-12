Pass rate in medical college entrance exam drops to 35%

The passed rate in the medical college entrance exam for the 2022-23 academic year slipped to 35.34 percent from more than 55 percent last year.

As many as 49,194 of the 135,813 examinees passed the MCQ test, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday.

Rafsan Zaman, an examinee at Chattogram Medical College, topped the admission test by scoring 94.25 marks.

More than 139,000 students applied for admission to government and private medical colleges across Bangladesh, around 4,000 fewer than last year.