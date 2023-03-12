    বাংলা

    Pass rate in medical college entrance exam drops to 35%

    Rafsan Zaman, who attended the admission test at Chattogram Medical College, topped the admission test by scoring 94.25 marks

    The passed rate in the medical college entrance exam for the 2022-23 academic year slipped to 35.34 percent from more than 55 percent last year.

    As many as 49,194 of the 135,813 examinees passed the MCQ test, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday.

    Rafsan Zaman, an examinee at Chattogram Medical College, topped the admission test by scoring 94.25 marks.

    More than 139,000 students applied for admission to government and private medical colleges across Bangladesh, around 4,000 fewer than last year.

    “Last year, the admission test was held on an abridged syllabus, pushing up the pass rate. This year it dropped as the exam was held on the full syllabus,” the health minister said.

    As many as 4,350 students who passed the exam will gain places at public medical colleges. Among them, 3,384 students will be admitted to public medical colleges on merit, while 848 will get in under the district quotas, 87 under the freedom fighter quota, and 31 under the ethnic minority quota.

    For the 71 private medical colleges, 33,860 students who pass the entrance test will be admitted based on merit and choice, Maleque said.

    The results are available on the Directorate of Health Services' website (https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs).

