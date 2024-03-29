Bangladesh to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June: state minister

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali has said preparations are underway to fill 10,000 teaching positions at government-run primary schools by June.
In the third phase of the recruitment process, candidates from the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions sat for a one-hour written exam from 10am to 11am on Friday.
During her visit to Cumilla Victoria Government College, where the exams were being conducted, Rumana emphasised the government's commitment to transparency throughout the recruitment process.
“Those who pass the [recruitment] exam with utmost transparency will be appointed as teachers,” she said.
Rumana also laid a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which has been installed on the campus.
After inspecting the exam centre, Rumana said: “The exam is being conducted properly, but the number of candidates is slightly lower this year.”
In Cumilla, as many as 32,199 candidates -- 14,767 women and 17,432 men -- sat for the test aimed at filling primary assistant teacher positions.
The recruitment process has been organised in phases, with the first phase taking place on Dec 8 last year in 18 districts across the Barishal, Sylhet, and Rangpur divisions.
The second phase of exams was conducted on Feb 2 in government primary schools across the Mymensingh, Khulna, and Rajshahi divisions.