Bangladesh to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June: state minister

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali has said preparations are underway to fill 10,000 teaching positions at government-run primary schools by June.

In the third phase of the recruitment process, candidates from the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions sat for a one-hour written exam from 10am to 11am on Friday.

During her visit to Cumilla Victoria Government College, where the exams were being conducted, Rumana emphasised the government's commitment to transparency throughout the recruitment process.

“Those who pass the [recruitment] exam with utmost transparency will be appointed as teachers,” she said.

Rumana also laid a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which has been installed on the campus.