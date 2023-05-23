HC summons Motijheel Ideal governing body chief, principal; DC to head Monipur School committee

The mismanagement of Motijheel Ideal School and College and Monipur High School and College is out in the open again with issues the two large and prominent educational institutions of Dhaka making headlines.

On Tuesday, the High Court summoned the governing body chief and principal of Motijheel Ideal, while the government appointed the deputy commissioner of Dhaka as the head of Monipur School’s ad-hoc committee.

The panel of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah ordered Motijheel Ideal committee chief Abu Hena Morshed Zaman and Principal Fauzia Rashedi to appear on Jun 1 and explain why they did not follow the court’s previous order.