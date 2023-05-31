Bangladesh budget focuses on how to bridle inflation in election year: Shamsul Alam

Efforts to keep inflation in check before elections have led the government to design the budget in a way that will ensure economic stability and spar growth, according to Dr Shamsul Alam.

In an interview with bdnews24.com, Alam, the state minister for planning, shared the government’s strategy on the budget which will be tabled on Thursday.

The government aims to bridle inflation within the next few months and has no plans to slash the subsidies for agriculture, social security, and employment sectors, he said. Rather, it plans to increase the subsidies for these sectors.

This will not be conflicting with the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund for a $4.7 billion loan, Alam said.

“The upcoming budget will be drafted for the same year of the general election. The relationship between the election and the budget is reflected in the worries about inflation. Hence, we’re focusing on that and trying to curb inflation,” said Alam, an economist who was picked up by the Sheikh Hasina administration.

“We’re not taking a separate programme targeting the election as we don’t feel that is necessary. All we need is to control inflation. This will be a gift to the people and this is what we need to convey to them,” he said.

But to keep inflation under control, the government has shunned any plans of designing a big, ambitious budget. “There’s a risk that inflation will increase further when government expenditure rises. The more the government spends, the more the public earns; and inflation increases alongside,” he said.

The government has taken a number of mega-projects and some of them will be inaugurated at the end of the current year. The state minister also called those mega-projects “gifts to the people on the occasion of the election”.

“These mega projects will be key to propelling and stabilising the national economy. They will be our election attraction,” he said.