Bangladesh raises monthly allowances for elderly, widows to bolster social security net

The government plans to increase the monthly allowances for the elderly, along with widows and destitute women, under its social protection programmes in the upcoming fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has earmarked Tk 1.26 trillion for the social security programme, accounting for 16.58 per cent of the total budget and 2.52 per cent of GDP.

Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties, Kamal unveiled an ambitious budget of Tk 7.6 trillion pushing for the development of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in parliament on Thursday.

Accordingly, the old age allowance is set to be increased by Tk 100 to Tk 600 per month as the government expects the number of beneficiaries to rise to 5.8 million, compared to 5.7 million now.