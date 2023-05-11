Bangladesh’s GDP growth falls to 6.03% in FY22-23: state minister

Bangladesh’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, has grown by 6.03 percent in the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year, according to State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam.
The slower than forecast growth rate was shared by the state minister at a press conference following a meeting of the National Economic Council to approve the Annual Development Programme for the coming fiscal year on Thursday in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The final estimates for FY2021-22 put Bangladesh’s GDP growth at 7.1 percent. This means the growth rate has dipped by over 1 percentage point year-on-year.
“The per capita income has risen in terms of taka, but fallen slightly in terms of the dollar,” Alam added in response to a question, but did not elaborate on the exact statistics.