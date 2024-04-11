ADB forecasts 6.1% growth for Bangladesh in FY2024

The Asian Development Bank has forecast a GDP growth rate of 6.1 percent for Bangladesh in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In its Asian Development Outlook for April, released on Thursday, it noted that growth had slowed to 5.8 percent in FY2023 amid monetary tightening in advanced economies, lowered external demand, and a jump in inflation. But ADB expects the economy to make a slight turnaround in FY 2024.

“Despite macroeconomic headwinds, GDP expansion is expected to accelerate gradually this year and next with resilient exports and the government committed to structural reform. Inflation will gradually moderate, while the current account turns into small surpluses.”

The projection is more optimistic than the 5.6 percent estimate offered by the World Bank in its Bangladesh Development Update on Apr 2.

The ADB expects the garment sector to function as the driving force in export growth, in turn powering export resiliency.

“Despite weaker global demand, exports of Bangladesh’s traditional low-end garments will continue to grow, as exporters use domestic yarn and fabric due to the dollar crisis,” its report stated.

Economic recovery for major importers, lower energy costs, reduced import restrictions and a slow improvement in forex reserves are also likely to contribute to buoying exports.

Private investment is also expected to tick up as the uncertainty surrounding the Jan 7 election fades. Public investment will rise as fast-tracked projects are implemented.

The report also forecasts a moderation of the high inflation rate, averaging out to 8.4 percent in FY2024 and 7.0 percent in FY2025.

Continued monetary tightening, an expected decline in global oil and commodity prices, and a better crop outlook is expected to play a part in slowing price increases. The government’s plans to reduce the volatile exchange rate and eliminate structural subsidies could also ease inflation, the ADB said.