Bangladesh national agency reports fall in unemployment

The national statistics agency has reported a decrease in the joblessness rate, citing a rise in employment in the agriculture sector in the post-COVID era.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent of the eligible labour force in 2022 from 4.2 percent in 2017, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The BBS published a summary of the Labour Force Survey at an event in Dhaka on Wednesday, amid economists’ concern about joblessness due to the ripple effects of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.