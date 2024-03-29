    বাংলা

    Vietnam economy expands by 5.66% in Q1 as exports boom

    Goods exports in the quarter grew 17% from a year earlier to $93.06 billion, while imports were up 13.9% to $84.98 billion

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2024, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2024, 05:26 AM

    Vietnam's gross domestic product in the first quarter grew 5.66% from a year earlier as exports boomed, government data released on Friday showed, despite higher shipping costs due to turmoil in the Red Sea.

    Growth in the January-March quarter for economy was faster than the expansion of 3.41% in the same period last year, but slower than the 6.72% growth in the fourth quarter. First quarter numbers are generally lower because of festival holidays.

    The Southeast Asian nation, a regional manufacturing hub and a key exporter of smartphones, electronics and garments, is seeking to shore up its business activities after it missed its growth target last year on weak global demand and brief power shortages. It has set a 6.0%-6.5% GDP growth target this year.

    The manufacturing and construction sector grew 6.28%, while the services sector expanded 6.12% in the quarter from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

    Goods exports from Vietnam grew sharply in the quarter, despite disruptions to shipping through the Red Sea caused by the Houthis' attacks, which, according to official estimates, resulted in a 55%-73% increase in costs for cargoes from the country.

    Goods exports in the quarter grew 17% from a year earlier to $93.06 billion, while imports were up 13.9% to $84.98 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.08 billion.

    Shipments of electronics rose 30% from a year earlier, while smartphone exports increased 10% and garments 7.9%, according to the GSO.

    Industrial production in the quarter rose 21.7% from a year earlier, the GSO said, adding that consumer prices in March rose 3.97% from a year earlier and retail sales in the January-March period rose 8.2%.

    Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh last week reassured foreign investors that their factories will not face a repeat of last year's power shortages, as the country is ramping up coal imports.

    Vietnam's electricity output in the first quarter grew 11.4% from a year earlier to 65.5 billion kWh, according to the GSO.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of traffic amid air pollution in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2024.
    Mums ban outdoor fun as pollution worsens in Vietnam capital
    The annual report by IQAir, an air quality technology company, found Hanoi was one of the world's worst capital cities last year for air quality
    Container ships at loading terminals are seen in the port of Hamburg, Germany, Feb 2, 2017.
    China's exports top forecasts as global demand returns
    Exports from the world's second-biggest economy in the two months were 7.1% higher than a year before, customs data shows
    A woman takes pictures at a stall of the DITF on Friday, Jan 26, 2024.
    Export orders worth Tk 3.92bn received at DITF
    This year's fair saw sales of products worth nearly Tk 1.5 billion
    Bangladesh economy slows as growth falls to 6.07% in first quarter
    GDP growth falls to 6.07% in Q1
    This is the first time the national statistics agency has published quarterly GDP data

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin