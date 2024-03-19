Mums ban outdoor fun as air pollution worsens in Vietnam capital

Nga Trang has nearly stopped going out in the evening and forbids her kids to play outdoors after school because air pollution from burning trash gets worse in her neighbourhood in Hanoi in the late afternoon.

A Hanoian by birth, Nga, 44, is one of many residents of Vietnam's capital whose daily routine is altered by heavy air pollution, which a global report released on Tuesday said is worsening.

The annual report by IQAir, an air quality technology company, found Hanoi was one of the world's worst capital cities last year for air quality.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement to Reuters said under a conservative estimate around 60,000 deaths in the 100-million-people nation are related annually to air pollution. Experts warn that pollution also impacts tourism and the whole economy.

Nga collected dozens of signatures earlier this month to stop the burning of waste at a site near her apartment in a densely populated district.

"This affects us more directly than other sources of pollution as we can smell and see it every day," she said.