Netflix to stop reporting subscriber tally as streaming wars cool

Analysts said the decision to end quarterly reporting of subscriber numbers would likely rankle investors and make it harder for Wall Street analysts to model the company's business, going forward. They also said it was unclear what would drive new sign-ups once Netflix has pulled in as many users as possible from its crackdown on password sharing.

"It might be a few more quarters of paid sharing benefits, but we don't really know what the next catalyst will be after that for a member addition," said Magalie Grossheim, senior equity research analyst at M Science. "I think that's probably contributing also to why they're deciding to stop reporting those numbers."

Other companies similarly have stopped reporting familiar metrics -- monthly active users, in the case of Meta's Facebook and social platform X, previously known as Twitter -- as growth slowed.

"The movement to no longer disclose quarterly subscriptions from next year will not go down well, more so given (subscriber) growth that the streaming king has seen over the last year," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

Netflix shares have jumped 89% in the past year as it forged ahead of competitors such as Walt Disney, which is still losing money on its streaming business.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it would fuel future growth by working to improve the variety and quality of its entertainment and scale its advertising business.

Netflix, which once eschewed commercials, is preparing to host its second annual presentation to advertisers in New York.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he was "really excited" to share the upcoming slate, which includes new seasons of the period drama “Bridgerton,” the post-apocalyptic drama “Sweet Tooth,” and upcoming unscripted events such as a roast of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

"This is an opportunity to re-engage with advertisers and look at the fundamentals of what our offering is,” including improvements in measurement, Peters said.

Netflix began offering subscribers ad-supported plans, at a cost less than half commercial-free options, in November 2022. That provided a low-cost option for those affected by Netflix's 2023 crackdown on password sharing, as it sought to convert users of accounts of friends or family into paying subscribers.