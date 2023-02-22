    বাংলা

    Pakistan to cut government expenses by 15% in austerity drive

    The stringent measures are part of the requirements the IMF has asked Pakistan to fulfill before finalising a loan deal

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 03:35 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2023, 03:35 PM

    Pakistan's government will cut back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers as part of an austerity drive that will save it 200 billion rupees ($766 million) a year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

    The belt tightening comes as Islamabad - which is facing a balance of payment crisis - thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion which have been pending since late last year over policy issues.

    Sharif said all federal ministries and government offices have been directed to reduce expenditure by 15% and that he had asked his ministers and advisers to forgo salaries, allowances, luxury cars, foreign trips and business class travel.

    Ministers agreed to the measures voluntarily, he said.

    "These austerity measures will save us 200 billion rupee annually," Sharif told a news conference in Islamabad.

    The South Asian nation hopes to secure funds from the IMF soon, Sharif said, adding the stringent measures were part of the requirements the lender had asked Pakistan to fulfil before finalising a deal.

    Talks between Pakistan and the IMF are due to conclude this week, officials say.

    Before the talks the IMF had asked Pakistan to take a host of prior actions, which included withdrawal of subsidies, hiking energy tariffs, and raising extra revenues.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spike in funding costs strains Bangladesh banks' profitability: Moody’s
    Spike in funding costs strains bank profitability: Moody’s
    A surge in imports, declining remittances, and high inflation have drained Bangladesh’s banks of liquidity, the rating agency says
    A shopping cart is seen in a supermarket in Manhattan, New York City, US, Jun 10, 2022.
    Citigroup expects 'less hard' landing for global economy this year
    The Wall Street brokerage now sees global growth slowing this year to about 2.2%, 0.25% higher than their previous estimate
    National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2022.
    Resilient Russian banks lean inwards in pursuit of profit
    Russia's current account surplus hit a record high in 2022 as robust oil and gas exports kept foreign money flowing in, despite Western sanctions
    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 14 July 2022.
    India will continue with efforts to curb inflation: finance minister
    Last week, India's annual retail inflation rate (INCPIY=ECI) rose above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the first time in three months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher