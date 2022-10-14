Sri Lanka to pay back $200m loan by March, says Bangladesh Bank chief

Bangladesh is hopeful that Sri Lanka will repay the debt of $200 million that it owes to the country by March 2023.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, provided a positive outlook on the matter after a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Nandalal Weerasinghe in the United States.

The central bank chief travelled to Washington, DC, to attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The two governors held a discussion on the sidelines of the seven-day event which began at the World Bank headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Talukder said, "We [Bangladesh] gave $200 million to Sri Lanka under a currency swap agreement. But due to Sri Lanka's economic crisis, they could not return the money on time."