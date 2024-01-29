Oil jumps 1% after Houthis attack on fuel tanker in Red Sea

Oil prices jumped 1% on Monday on fuel supply concerns after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea and as Russian refined products exports are set to fall as several refineries are under repair after drone attacks.

Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents to $84.38 a barrel by 2341 GMT after hitting a session-high of $84.80. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 78 cents to $78.79 a barrel.

Commodities trader Trafigura said on Saturday it was assessing the security risks of further Red Sea voyages after firefighters put out a blaze on a tanker attacked by Yemen's Houthi group a day earlier.

"Disruptions to supply have been limited, but that changed on Friday after an oil tanker operating on behalf of Trafigura was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"With oil tankers linked to the US and UK now under threat of attack, the market is likely to reprice the risk of disruptions."