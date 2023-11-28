West's de-risking starts to bite China's prospects

"I'm worried about these factories going from 500 workers to 200, to 100," he said.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS?

Premier Li Qiang's overtures declaring China open for business to foreign investors after the pandemic have been greeted with scepticism in some Western boardrooms in light of a broader anti-espionage law, raids on consultancies and due diligence firms and exit bans, trade bodies say.

Li is expected to make a similar call on Tuesday at the country's inaugural China International Supply Chain Expo, which it is expected to use to tout its supply chain advantages.

"Foreign business executives here are eager to continue in China," AmCham President Michael Hart said. "But boards back in the US are wary."

European firms have raised fair competition concerns about state-directed lending to Chinese manufacturers, while Noah Fraser, managing director of the Canada China Business Council, said "bad blood" remains over the detention of two Canadians from 2018 to 2021.

In private equity, while Asia-focused funds have allocated capital to China, data from Preqin shows that as of Nov. 24, no China-focused buyout fund had been raised in 2023 in any currency, compared with $210 million in 2022 and $13.2 billion in 2019, before the pandemic.

Primavera Capital founder Fred Hu cites mounting macroeconomic uncertainty, a "murky capital market outlook," and lingering concerns over past regulatory crackdowns on high-growth industries such as technology and education.