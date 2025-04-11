This is the first time Chhayanaut will usher in the New Year without Sanjida Khatun

Chhayanaut to ring in Bengali New Year celebrations with theme ‘Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy’

Chhayanaut has called upon Bengalis to embark on a journey of liberation as it will be ushering in this year’s Bengali New Year with the theme “Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy,” or “My Liberation Lies in Light".

The 58th annual flagship celebration by Chhayanaut will commence, as per tradition, at 6:15am on the first morning of the Bengali year.

As the first light of dawn breaks, the 1432nd Bangabdabaran — the welcoming of the New Year — will begin with the strains of Raga Bhairavi, according to the event’s organisers.

Chhayanaut shared details of the upcoming programme during a press conference at its cultural centre, Sanskriti Bhaban, in Dhaka on Friday.

In a written statement, Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa expressed concern over the global decline in humanity and values, noting that Bangladesh has not remained untouched.

“Yet we do not lose hope, we do not lose direction,” Lisa said.

“We dream of holding hands, of meeting and moving forward together.”

She added, “Bengalis will awaken. The time will return when we all can share beautiful days once more. It will be worthwhile — our mantra remains to love the people, the country, and this world.”