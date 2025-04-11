The suspect has been arrested in Ramu, Cox’s Bazar

Youth ‘confesses’ to killing young woman in Chandanaish after ‘failed rape attempt’

After arresting a youth over the murder of a young woman in Chattogram’s Chandanaish Upazila, police say the 28-year old killed her after “failing to rape her”.

At a press conference at the District Police Superintendent’s office on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Russel said the murdered 18-year-old girl was a college student.

She was visiting her grandparents’ house on Apr 3 and was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday. The arrestee, Nazim Uddin, is her maternal uncle.

Nazim, a resident of Satkania Upazila, was arrested early Friday in Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Russel said, “We initially learnt Nazim tried to rape the young woman.

“After failing, he put a veil over her face and strangled her to death.”

Regarding the attempt to kill the young woman’s grandparents, the police officer said Nazim had gone to visit her grandparents’ house around 1am on the day of the incident.

On that night, the victim was sleeping with her grandmother, while Nazim slept beside her grandfather.

When the grandfather got up to use the toilet, Nazim diverted him from the one near the living room and led him outside instead.

“After entering the house, he started searching for his granddaughter.

“At one point, he opened the toilet door and saw her on the floor with her face covered and neck wrapped in a scarf, and started screaming.”

Russel said the victim’s grandmother also woke up to his screams. Then Nazim injured them with a knife and fled.

After the incident, police said the young woman was “raped and killed”.