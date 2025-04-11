Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sorting Liverpool duo's contracts soon would help season, says Slot after Salah extension

Salah’s decision shows he believes Liverpool can win more trophies, the manager says

Sorting Liverpool duo's contracts soon would help season: Slot
Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Mar 11, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 08:28 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 08:28 PM

Related Stories
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Read More
Student organisations reject the renamed ‘Ananda Shobhajatra’
Student organisations reject the renamed ‘Ananda Shobhajatra’
Chhayanaut to welcome Bengali New Year with theme ‘Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy’
Chhayanaut to welcome Bengali New Year with theme ‘Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy’
Youth ‘confesses’ to killing woman after ‘failing to rape her’
Youth ‘confesses’ to killing woman after ‘failing to rape her’
Ukraine will be able to keep fighting: Britain, Germany
Ukraine will be able to keep fighting: Britain, Germany
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More