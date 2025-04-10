NBR will seek out details of bank accounts of those who are not paying taxes, its chairman says

NBR chief says revenue target unattainable with so few taxpayers

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan believes that the revenue target is unachievable with just 1.5 million taxpayers in the country.

Speaking at Chattogram on Thursday, he said 4.5 million taxpayers filed returns in the FY2024-25, and of them, 3 million filed zero returns.

“We’re sending a notice to those who are not filing returns. Their bank accounts will be sought next. Bangladesh’s tax-to-GDP ratio is very low. So the option of raising the tax rate is unavailable.”

On Thursday, the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised a pre-budget conference.

Abdur said everyone's opinions, including those of businessmen, were being accepted to make the budget people-friendly.

“The next budget will see a deficit. But we’ll stay cautious so inflation doesn’t occur. And tax rates will be increased reasonably to collect revenue.

“The government is working sincerely to ensure that the garment sector is not harmed due to the US government imposing additional tariffs,” he added.

He spoke of implementing “automation” to allow businessmen to pay taxes in a hassle-free manner without having to visit the NBR offices.

“Now, 160,000 certificates have been issued online through the single window.”