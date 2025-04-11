Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Stocks, dollar sink, bonds pummelled again as trade war roils markets

The selloff in US Treasuries picked up pace during Asian hours, with the 10-year note yield rising to 4.475%, gaining over 40 basis points in the week, the biggest increase since 2001

Stocks, dollar sink, bonds pummelled again as trade war roils mar
People walk past an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Apr 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 09:28 AM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 09:28 AM

Related Stories
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Yunus thanks Trump for suspending tariff hike
Yunus thanks Trump for suspending tariff hike
Weak Islamic banks to be merged: BB
Weak Islamic banks to be merged: BB
Read More
Identify cause of rising US autism rates by Sept: Kennedy
Identify cause of rising US autism rates by Sept: Kennedy
Eintracht draw 1-1 at Tottenham
Eintracht draw 1-1 at Tottenham
Trump threatens Mexico tariffs over water dispute
Trump threatens Mexico tariffs over water dispute
Dominican nightclub tragedy toll hits 221
Dominican nightclub tragedy toll hits 221
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More