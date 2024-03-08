‘Bizarre’ that prices have not dropped after import duties were eased: Farashuddin

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin is surprised that the government’s easing of import duties has not brought the price of imported goods down, labelling the situation ‘bizarre’.

The economist said the market is currently ‘under the control’ of middlemen. In order to break their influence, he advised the government to expand its food storage capacity, noting that though food production had gone up in 1974, it had not resolved the famine of the time.

The former central bank chief made the statement during a lecture on ‘Central Banking’ at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management on Thursday.

“The government is taking various initiatives to control inflation. Bangladesh Bank is also reducing the money supply as part of a contractionary monetary policy. To reduce prices, the government is giving duty exemptions at the import level. But, despite these concessions, inflation is not falling.”

“It is very bizarre for the seller to get the benefit and not the producer when duties are reduced. The price has not come down where the duty has been reduced.”