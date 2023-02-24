One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled

2/THE STING IN THE PIPELINE

The war in Ukraine brought with it an energy crisis like no other. Post-COVID-19 reopening had already sent prices for anything from oil to coal to natural gas higher. But when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in late February, European natural gas prices rocketed by almost 400% in two weeks. By August, they were 700% higher than a year earlier.

Pre-war, Russia supplied over 30% of Europe's gas, most of it through a network of pipelines, thousands of kilometres long. Once Western sanctions hit, the flows of gas dried up. Energy prices soared, bringing the threat of blackouts, recession and a worrying switch back to dirtier sources of fuel.

Thankfully, winter has proven mild and Europe has found other suppliers, bringing the gas price back to around 50 MWh, its lowest since August 2021. But, there's a lag of around 6-9 months between what happens on the wholesale market and what happens to consumers' bills, meaning last August's punishing spike to almost 350 MWh - equivalent to an oil price of over $200 a barrel - hasn't even begun to bite.

3/PRECIOUS FOOD

Food prices, which were already on a tear in 2021 after COVID-19, leaped again after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on fears of shortages and disruptions to Black Sea trade.

Last year the U.N. food agency's average price index hit its highest level on record, up 14.3% from the previous year. The index had already gained 28% in 2021.

Higher energy and input costs, adverse weather and continued strong global food demand are adding to pressure from significant market disruptions. Over the whole of 2022, four of the five food sub-indexes - cereals, meat, dairy and vegetable oils - reached record highs.

Food price pressures are easing, but that does little to soften the blow for many developing nations, where food and energy prices make up a larger share of spending. Shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine mean the world is unlikely to meet a longstanding goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, the World Bank has warned.