Thai central bank hikes key interest rate, trims growth outlook

"The committee thus decided to increase the policy interest rate to normalise the monetary policy stance in a gradual and measured manner toward a level consistent with long-term sustainable growth," the BOT said in a statement.

It said the committee was ready to adjust the size and timing of rate changes should the growth and inflation outlook shift.

With Wednesday's move, the BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

Headline inflation had dropped to a 13-month low of 3.79% in February, but was still above the BOT's target range of 1% to 3%.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded just 2.6% last year, when its tourism sector had just started to rebound.

The central bank forecast foreign tourist arrivals of 28 million this year and 35 million in 2024, up from previous forecasts of 25.5 million and 34 million, respectively.