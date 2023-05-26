Indian rupee caught between rising Fed rate hike odds and support at 82.80/dollar

The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Friday amid increasing probability of another Federal Reserve rate hike next month and the USD/INR's failure to move above 82.80, traders said.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed from the previous session's level of 82.74 per US dollar.

The USD/INR pair has over the last few sessions repeatedly struggled to convincingly move above the 82.80-82.90 level despite the dollar's rally against its major peers and Asian currencies.