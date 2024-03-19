    বাংলা

    India Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares tumble on US probe report

    US investigators are probing whether an Adani entity, or individuals associated with the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project

    Reuters
    Published : 19 March 2024, 02:27 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 02:27 AM

    Most dollar bonds of Adani Group companies fell to their lowest level in two months on Monday following a report indicating that US prosecutors have widened their investigation of the conglomerate to examine potential bribery.

    Shares of all 10 group and related companies also fell over 5% in early trading in India, with Adani Total Gas leading the decline.

    Bond prices fell, resulting in a 38 basis points increase in the yield on a note from Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone due in February 2032 to 7.20%. The yield had jumped 54 bps to 7.36% earlier in the day, marking the biggest single-session gain since February.

    The daily decline on most actively traded dollar bonds was the largest in six to 12 months.

    US investigators are probing whether an Adani entity, or individuals associated with the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

    The group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

    A report by US short seller Hindenburg Research in January of last year triggered a sell-off in stocks and overseas listed bonds of Adani Group companies. The group has denied all wrongdoings.

    Since then, most of the group's foreign bonds and domestic shares have rebounded above the levels they traded at before the Hindenburg report was issued.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023.
    US probing Adani Group, founder over bribery
    Prosecutors are digging into whether an Adani entity or people linked to the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project
    US probing Adani Group and founder over potential bribery, Bloomberg reports
    US probing Adani Group and founder over potential bribery
    Prosecutors are digging into whether an Adani entity or people linked to the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump reacts on stage during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, US March 2, 2024.
    Trump posts $91.6m bond for defamation verdict
    He begins his appeal of the case that arose from his branding E Jean Carroll a liar after she accused him of raping her decades ago
    In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says
    In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive: report
    As climate change impacts hit farming, women driven into gruelling sugarcane work have the procedure to work harder, report says

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman