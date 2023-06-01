Finance Minister Kamal renews pledge to roll out universal pension scheme in FY24

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has reiterated his promise to launch the universal pension scheme in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The minister presented an ambitious government expenditure of Tk 7.61 trillion for the new year in parliament on Thursday, boosting the spending by 15 percent over the revised outlay for the previous year.

Kamal announced the facility in his budget speech last year. With the Universal Pension Management Act 2023 in force, the government instituted a National Pension Authority to manage the scheme.

“I pledged to introduce a universal pension system in the budget speech for FY23 following our election manifesto. That work has progressed substantially,” Kamal said on Thursday.

