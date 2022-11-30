‘All roads lead to Kamalapur’: how the Dhaka area is set to be transformed into a multimodal transport hub

Kamalapur is home to the largest and busiest railway station in Bangladesh and at least 115,000 passengers use the facilities every day for travelling. Just a few paces outside of the station, one of the busiest coach terminals in Dhaka is also being used by thousands of passengers each day.

Now, as the government’s multi-billion dollar communication projects of mass rapid transit or MRT, expressway and bus rapid transit or BRT, is about to come to fruition, the already very busy area will likely become the busiest and most chaotic.

To tackle the possible chaos and massive increase of influx of passengers, the government is planning to transform Kamalapur into a 'Multi Modal Transport Hub'.

Stakeholders and communication experts believe Dhaka’s traffic system will rapidly change with the introduction of MRT, expressway, and BRT, for the better.