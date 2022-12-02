As economy stutters, China's youth seek safety of civil service

In WeChat groups, students share tips on how to improve their scores and offer each other emotional support as they await word and try to prepare.

Shangshang, a 21-year-old college senior in the Yunnan province who declined to give her full name, said a government role would lower the risk of "implosion" - a term young Chinese often use to describe overwhelming pressure at work.

"Being a civil servant gives you a lot of stability," she said.

TIGHT BUDGETS

Civil servant jobs in China have been in high demand for thousands of years as a sure way for those with high scores at the five-hour, multidisciplinary exam to move up the social ladder.

To this day, families take pride in their children joining the 55 million people state enterprise sector, or the civil service, which according to the latest data in 2015 was more than 7 million strong and is likely much bigger now.

Those jobs on average pay more than 100,000 yuan ($14,000) a year, but can be 3-4 times that in big coastal cities. That's often much more than what similar private sector roles pay, and tend to come with housing subsidies and other perks.

That has helped them remain popular despite city governments in several provinces, including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zheijiang and Fujian, cutting pay by up to a third this year, according to at least six civil servants and some local media articles.

It is unclear how widely spread the state sector pay cuts are across China, but provincial governments - hit by the property downturn and COVID costs - are grappling with a $1 trillion budget shortfall this year.

City clerks go home with less money "by no fault of their own, but simply because of severe fiscal challenges,” one Guangzhou government official said on condition of anonymity.

"This year may be the worst of the past 10 years but it could be the best of the coming 10,” the official said.

SAFER INSIDE

Jane Kang, who works in a county-level prosecutor office in the Fujian province, says her 110,000-120,000 yuan a year salary will be 10-15% lower in 2022. That makes her unhappy, but she sees limited options to improve her condition.

"If I can't leave the country, then I will remain in the system," Kang said. "If you work in the system, you have more job security than ordinary people working outside of it."

The work environment has deteriorated as well, some government employees say.