Judge blocks US labour board rule on contract and franchise workers

A federal judge in Texas on Friday struck down a US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rule challenged by major business groups that would treat many companies as employers of certain contract and franchise workers and require them to bargain with unions representing them.

US District Judge J Campbell Barker in Tyler agreed with the challengers to the "joint employers" rule, including the US Chamber of Commerce, that it was too broad and violates federal labour law. The rule, issued in October, had been set to take effect on Monday.

The NLRB is expected to appeal Barker's decision to the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Industries such as manufacturing and construction rely heavily on staffing agencies and contractors to provide workers, and franchisers such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Dunkin' Donuts that are not typically involved in franchisees' day-to-day workplace issues.