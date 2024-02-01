Over 3.5m Bangladeshis submitted income tax returns

The two-month extension has increased the number of income tax return submissions and also 'significantly' increased the tax revenue collection, officials from the National Board of Revenue say.

More than 3.5 million taxpayers have filed income tax returns for the 2022-23 tax year, an increase of 500,000 year-on-year.

However, it is still far less than the total number of Tax Identification Numbers (TINs). Only 36.49 percent of the slightly more than 9.7 million TIN holders have submitted returns.

However, the amount of return submissions has increased by about 17 percent compared with the previous tax year.

According to preliminary calculations by the NBR’s Income Tax Coordination Division, a total of more than 3.5 million income tax returns have been submitted as of Wednesday.

It is a jump of 511,745 or 16.9 percent year-on-year. Approximately 3.03 million returns were submitted as of Jan 31 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.