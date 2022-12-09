EU's gas price cap scheme could backfire, raise volatility: ECB

Proposed European Union rules aimed at tempering natural gas price spikes may actually jeopardise financial stability and need to be redesigned, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a formal opinion.

The EU proposed a "market correction mechanism" last month aimed at tempering natural gas prices and market volatility after a spike in energy costs pushed inflation to record highs and raised financial market stress in energy derivatives trading.

The ECB, a guardian of the bloc's financial stability, acknowledged that the goal was to moderate extreme price levels and volatility, but warned that the rules could achieve the exact opposite.