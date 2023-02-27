Ukraine's economy stabilises after shock of war

HUGE TOLL

By last summer, Ukrainian officials had already started sounding more confident about the country's economy, in particular after a UN-brokered grain export deal.

The agreement saved Ukraine's agriculture, which accounted for about 12% of GDP and some 40% of overall exports before the war.

As of mid-February, Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022-2023 season - which runs July to June - had fallen 29.3% year-on-year to 29.7 million tonnes.

A massive increase in military spending, including army wages, has also provided a boost to the economy, said Vitaly Vavrishchuk, head of research at ICU investment house. Ukraine spent 1.5 trillion hryvnias ($40.6 billion) on its defence sector in 2022 - equivalent to around one-third of its economic output - according to the National Security Council.

That was around five times higher than its planned pre-war defence budget.

Tens of billions of dollars in foreign assistance have poured in, both to help plug the budget deficit and arm Ukrainian forces.

But despite the positives, Ukraine is well behind where it was before the war began. And the economic toll is staggering.

The invasion destroyed schools, hospitals, ports, roads and bridges. The Kyiv School of Economics estimated the damage to infrastructure due to the war at $138 billion as of December.

Poverty rates have soared and the budget deficit is forecast to hit $38 billion in 2023 following a collapse in tax revenues. The government is depending on Western aid to cover it - most of it from the United States and the European Union.

"Ukraine's government took measures that helped to reduce the monthly deficit in 2023 to $3-3.5 billion, which is still a huge figure," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, noting there was also a need for infrastructure investment to fuel a recovery.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's government has called on donors to start planning for the massive task of reconstruction this year, though it recognises large scale building will be difficult until some peace returns.

Between 40% and 60% of the energy sector has been damaged, according to Marchenko, who said at a recent roundtable in February that he could often hear attack drones buzzing above his house or the building of his ministry.

Business events are often held in underground shelters for security. Blackouts are regular. Novus's Panasenko said the company lost about 30% of the stores' opening hours in Kyiv in December and some 20% in January.

The steel sector, a key pillar of the economy, is among the hardest hit. Ukraine was the world's 14th largest producer of steel before the war.

Two leading steel producers, Azovstal and MMK Illicha in Mariupol, were destroyed and are officially bankrupt.

Those that remain are struggling with power outages.

"Blackouts for companies like us are a big issue," Mauro Longobardo, general director of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih. The company recently started to import electricity, but the costs were high. He did not provide further details.

Ukraine's electricity system is connected to the European grid, where prices are higher, and it has imported energy from neighbouring Slovakia.

Energy deficits are not the only challenge for Arcelor.

Its warehouse in Kryviy Rih, some 400 km (250 miles)southeast of Kyiv, was hit by three Russian missiles in early December and one worker was killed, Longobardo said.

Arcelor's mining facility in a recently liberated area was strewn with landmines and most of the related infrastructure damaged.