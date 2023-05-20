India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

"The stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public," the RBI added in a statement.

The 2,000 rupee note was introduced in 2016 after the Narendra Modi-led government abruptly withdrew 500 and 1000 rupee denominations in an effort to remove forgeries from circulation.

There is little evidence that plan succeeded, but the move did create a systemic shortage of cash by taking away 86% of the economy's currency in circulation by value overnight.

The government began issuing new 500 rupee notes days later, and added the 2,000 to replenish currency in circulation at a faster pace.

However, since then, the central bank has focused on printing notes of 500 rupees and below and has printed no new 2,000-rupee notes in the last four years.