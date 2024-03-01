India's Paytm terminates some ties with troubled banking unit

Payments firm Paytm on Friday cut some ties with its payments bank unit, which India's banking regulator has ordered to be wound down, in its latest attempt to address compliance concerns that triggered a meltdown in its shares last month.

Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, and its banking unit mutually agreed to end various inter-company agreements, the company said. It did not specify what agreements were being terminated.

Paytm Payments Bank also agreed to simplify the shareholders' agreement to support governance, independent of its shareholders, Paytm said.

"Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank will not be entering into related-party transactions henceforth as per the agreement," a source familiar with the company's strategy said.

The source did not wish to be identified because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

Paytm, in a response to Reuters' queries, reiterated the exchange statement saying that One 97 Communications and Paytm Payments Bank are taking measures to strengthen their approach towards independent operations of the payments bank.