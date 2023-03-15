Bangladesh minister urges 'restraint and prudence' in Ramadan trade

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called on traders to show restraint and not chase excessive profits during the upcoming month of Ramadan. He also advised consumers to be prudent by only spending on the goods that they need.

“I would request everyone not to do anything that causes public suffering. We have humanitarian responsibilities and we need sensible businessmen," he said at an event organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection to mark World Consumer Rights Day on Wednesday.

"Globally, customers are offered special discounts during festivals, but our country is an exception. Ramadan is approaching and I would request traders to exercise restraint. Please charge ethical prices. We can’t monitor you all the time, so we leave it to your conscience.”

Munshi believes consumers should practise austerity during Ramadan and only buy what is necessary. “A supply system exists in the market. If you start buying 20 kg of onions instead of 5 kg, supply can’t be increased overnight.”

“Don’t get attracted by flashy advertisements. Never believe someone if they offer you a motorcycle at a price cheaper than its production cost. They’ll just cheat you,” he warned.