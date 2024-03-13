    বাংলা

    80 countries, including Bangladesh, send Ramadan aid to Gaza

    The largest donations have come from Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, England, Saudi Arabia, France, China, Canada, and Germany

    Published : 13 March 2024, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 08:50 AM

    Bangladesh and several other countries have sent humanitarian aid consisting of 2,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Gaza amid the month of Ramadan.

    According to a report published by the Egyptian news portal Ahram on Monday, the Al-Azhar Zakat and the Charity House have dispatched a Ramadan convoy of 100 trucks, which will enter Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing.

    This is one of the largest humanitarian aid shipments and the fifth of its kind, said a statement from the charities.

    According to the report, as many as 80 countries have donated for the aid trucks to bring some relief to the Palestinians while they fast during the month of Ramadan.

    The largest donations have come from Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, England, Saudi Arabia, France, China, Canada, and Germany.

    The Al-Azhar Zakat and Charity House have previously sent 4,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza since Oct 7.

