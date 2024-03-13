80 countries, including Bangladesh, send Ramadan aid to Gaza

Bangladesh and several other countries have sent humanitarian aid consisting of 2,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Gaza amid the month of Ramadan.

According to a report published by the Egyptian news portal Ahram on Monday, the Al-Azhar Zakat and the Charity House have dispatched a Ramadan convoy of 100 trucks, which will enter Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing.

This is one of the largest humanitarian aid shipments and the fifth of its kind, said a statement from the charities.