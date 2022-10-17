Think tank credits all governments since independence for Bangladesh’s ‘incredible and unique’ progress

A recent study by a Bangladesh government-supported think tank has coined the phrase “incredible and unique” while describing the significant development the country achieved in the last five decades in sectors like income per capita, neonatal and maternal mortality rate, and female employment.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, or BIDS also thanked the political parties behind every government in the last five decades for this progress.

The study, co-authored by Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s energy adviser, and Mahir A Rahman, a research associate of BIDS, was unveiled at a restaurant in Dhaka on Sunday.

The researchers used data published by the Bangladesh government and the World Bank from 1971 until 2020 for the study titled ‘Aspirational Momentum: The Development Story of Bangladesh’