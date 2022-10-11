IMF warns inflation fight, geopolitical events driving up financial stability risks

"When risk is high, correlations are high," Adrian said. "So spillovers and contagion, (are) at a higher level in these times of high uncertainty."

In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF warned that global financial stability risks had increased since the April 2022 edition, leaving the balance of risks "significantly skewed" to the downside.

"The global environment is fragile with storm clouds on the horizon," the report stated.

Lingering market vulnerabilities, tightening liquidity, stubborn inflation and ongoing efforts by central banks worldwide to raise rates to combat it have combined to create a volatile and risky environment, the report stated.

"With investors aggressively pulling back from risk-taking recently as they reassess their economic and policy outlook, there is a danger of a disorderly repricing of risk," the report stated. "In particular, volatility and a sudden tightening in financial conditions could interact with, and be amplified by, preexisting financial vulnerabilities."

Markets have had a brutal year with the S&P 500 .SPX down 24 percent so far this year while global bonds entered a bear market and the dollar is around a two-decade high - causing problems for the rest of the world.

In particular, the IMF warned that any sharp downturn would be acutely felt by emerging market economies, where they are grappling with a "multitude of risks" like high borrowing costs, high inflation, and volatile commodity markets. The IMF also cautioned that credit spreads have widened substantially in the corporate sector, and higher rates could adversely impact housing markets.

In China, the property sector downturn has already deepened, and failures of property developers could spill over into the banking sector, the IMF cautioned.