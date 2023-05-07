China forex reserves rise to $3.21tn in April

China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in April, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March.

The yuan fell 0.63% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94% against a basket of other major currencies.